SBI clerk 2019: Notification out for 8,904 vacancies, How to apply for SBI Clerk jobs

New Delhi, Apr 18: SBI clerk 2019 notification is out and the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced over 8,000 job openings for Junior Associates posts. SBI clerk recruitment process involves preliminary examination, main Examination and interview.

SBI clerk recruitment exam pattern is more or less the same as that of the other PSU banks. SBI clerk exam or Junior Associates recruitment exam's prelims would have 100 questions divided in three sections - English Language, Numerical ability and Reasoning ability. Only those who clear the prelims would be allowed to appear for SBI Clerk 2019 Main Exam.

The SBI Clerk notification 2019 pdf is now available for download at sbi.co.in/ careers.

Click Here to download SBI clerk notification 2019 pdf.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

SBI Clerk application process is underway now and the last date to apply is May 3, 2019. The tentative date of SBI clerk 2019 preliminary exam is June 2019. Some reports claim that SBI Clerk 2019 Preliminary Exam could be held on June 23, 24 and 30, 2019. The main exam is likely to be held in August 2019

How to apply for SBI Clerk 2019 junior associates jobs:

Go to www.sbi.co.in/careers/ .

. On this page, click on "Join Us".

The next page will show the ongoing recruitment at the SBI, click on Junior Associates.

To directly go to the SBI Junior Associates recruitment page, Click Here

Scroll down on click on Apply now.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Read carefully all the instruction written in the application form. Upload their photograph and signature. Pay the requisite fee through challan or SBI Net Banking or any Credit/ Debit Card.

Click on submit button.

Download and view the application form.