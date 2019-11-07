  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Apprentice Result 2019 released: Update on local language clause

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The SBI Apprentice Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been provided. The exam it may be recalled was held on October 23 2019 and the SBI would induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

    SBI Apprentice Result 2019 released: Update on local language clause

    "The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS seperately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your applied State," the official notification reads.

    Direct link to download SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam Marks 2019

    The selection is provisional and subject to "Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language.... Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2019-20/14 dated 17.09.2019.... Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration, the notification also states.

    Candidates should be proficient in Punjabi and or Hindi. Candidates must produce 10th and 12th marks card showing evidence that they have studied in Punjab and or Hindi. The result is available on sbi.co.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue