SBI Apprentice Result 2019 released: Update on local language clause

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The SBI Apprentice Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been provided. The exam it may be recalled was held on October 23 2019 and the SBI would induct 700 apprentices in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

"The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS seperately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your applied State," the official notification reads.

The selection is provisional and subject to "Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language.... Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2019-20/14 dated 17.09.2019.... Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration, the notification also states.

Candidates should be proficient in Punjabi and or Hindi. Candidates must produce 10th and 12th marks card showing evidence that they have studied in Punjab and or Hindi. The result is available on sbi.co.in.