SAIL jobs: Direct link to apply for 361 SAIL Medical Executive-Paramedical jobs; Last date today

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 20: SAIL recruitment 2019 is underway and the last date to apply online for 361 SAIL Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff vacancies is today (August 20). The online application process began on July 25 and the last date to apply for these SAIL job openings is August 20, 2019 (today).

SAIL recruitment 2019 for Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela: Post-wise vacancies

SAIL Medical Executive job openings - 23 posts

SAIL Paramedical Staff Vacancies - 338 openings

Table below has complete details of SAIL Medical Executive/Paramedical Staff openings:

SAIL Recruitment notification download; SAIL recruitment exam date: Direct link to apply online

SAIL Medical Executive/Paramedical jobs notification download: Click Here

Candidates applying for Specialist (E-3) will be required to appear for an interview. For Medical Officer / Jr. Manager posts, candidates will have to appear for written test following which there would interview. Para-Medic posts, candidates will be required to appear in the written Test. Those who qualify in the written test will be shortlisted for skill test / trade test in order of merit. Date, Time and Place of the Written Test and Interview/Skill Test/Trade Test will be intimated to eligible / shortlisted candidates through E-mail/SMS and SAIL website.

Direct link to apply for SAIL Medical Executives/ Specialist jobs: Click Here

Direct link to apply for SAIL Medical Executives/ Medical Officers jobs: Click Here

[Indian Oil jobs: 176 IOCL apprentice vacancies for eastern zone; Last date extended to AUG 31]

How to apply for SAIL Medical Executive-Paramedical jobs:

Visit www.sailcareers.com

CLick on job openings and this will lead you to a page - www.sailcareers.com/job-openings/

Now, under the section, "Rourkela Steel Plant ", there is a list of all the job openings (Clickable links) mentioned in the official notification.

Click on the post you would like to apply for and a new tab will open with Apply Online link.

Click on it, upload photo and required documents.

Pay fee and submit.