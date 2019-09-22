  • search
    SAIL Jobs: SAIL recruitment 2019 notification download for 463 openings; Direct link to apply online

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: SAIL jobs have been announced and there are 463 openings for Operator-cum-Technician Trainee, Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) and Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee which would be filled by SAIL recruitment 2019 process. SAIL job notification download link is given below and last date to apply for these Diploma jobs is October 11.

    SAIL recruitment 2019 notification download

    These openings are for SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant and recruitment would be done through a Written Examination and Skill Test / Trade Test. Mode of application would be online.

    SAIL vacancies details:

    Operator-cum-Technician Trainee - 302 Posts

    Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) - 8 Posts

    Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT) - 153 Posts

    SAIL jobs notification download link: Click Here

    Direct link to apply onlne for SAIL Operator-cum-Technician Trainee posts: Click Here

    Direct link to apply onlne for SAIL Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) posts: Click Here

    

    [SAIL jobs: SAIL notification for 95 Proficiency Training vacancies for nurses out]

    How to apply for these 463 SAIL Jobs:

    • Visit sailcareers.com
    • Under jobs section find "ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF OCTT, OCT(BOILER) AND ACTT AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. BSL/R/2019-04"
    • Click on this and a page will open where you will get links to apply online
    • Click and follow instructions and fill up the form
    • Submit

    sail jobs

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 4:57 [IST]
