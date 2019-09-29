  • search
    RRC MTS recruitment 2019 process ending soon: 7th Pay Commission benefits for candidates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The RRC MTS recruitment 2019 process will close soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The application process is currently on and will close on October 13 2019. There are in all 118 posts on offer. The exams would be held in November as per the official notification.

    Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 to 33 in order to be eligible to apply. The age will be counted as on January 1 2020. Candidates need to have a 10th pass plus trade diploma in food and beverage operation.

    For the MTS catering unit, candidates must be 10th pass and should have a trade diploma in food production/ trade diploma in bakery and confectionery. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as exam fee of which Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges. For the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250. Candidates will be pay at the level 1 pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. More details are available on rrcnr.org.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
