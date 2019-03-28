RRC Group D PET Examination Postponed; Check new date

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 28: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) East Central Railway (ECR) has postponed the PET exam dates that was scheduled to be held from March 26, 2019. RRC Group D PET exams will begin from March 31 to April 6, 2019.

The candidates can check the detailed date sheet online at the official website.

The admit card shall be uploaded on March 29 that will have the place and time of the test. Candidates should be available on their allotted dates at the allotted venue with their admit card and a valid Photo ID proof.

How to check RRC Group D PET exam schedule

Visit the official website of RRC- rrcecr.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link which reads "RRC Group D PET exam schedule"

It will direct to a new page where the official notification will be displayed

Download and take a print out