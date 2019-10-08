RRB, RRC Recruitment 2019 last date to apply for 160 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: As part of the RRB, RRC Recruitment 2019 a notification relating to apprentices has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates can apply for the post of 160 apprentices until November 5 2019. Candidates would need to have cleared the Class 10 exam or equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The upper age limit is 24 years.

The duration of the training will be for one year. The documents that are needed to be uploaded are:

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet

Certificate of proof of Date of Birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent mark sheet or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case the candidates have applied against ex-servicemen quota.

In all there are a total of 160 posts. The name of the post is apprentice. To apply candidates will need to visit wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.