  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB, RRC Recruitment 2019: 160 vacancies available, documents needed to apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: As part of the RRB, RRC Recruitment 2019 a notification relating to apprentices has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Candidates can apply for the post of 160 apprentices until November 5 2019. Candidates would need to have cleared the Class 10 exam or equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The upper age limit is 24 years.

    RRB, RRC Recruitment 2019: 160 vacancies available, documents needed to apply

    The duration of the training will be for one year. The documents that are needed to be uploaded are:

    SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet

    Certificate of proof of Date of Birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent mark sheet or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

    Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

    National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

    Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

    Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

    Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case the candidates have applied against ex-servicemen quota.

    In all there are a total of 160 posts. The name of the post is apprentice. To apply candidates will need to visit wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue