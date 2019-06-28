RRB Recruitment 2019: 2,167 vacancies available for retired staff, check eligibility

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 28: A total of 2,167 jobs have been announced as part of the RRB Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

This time the jobs have been announced for retired staff to re-engage them on a monthly renumeration basis. The last date to apply is July 12 2019. The positions available include, commercial clerk, ticket examiners, senior section engineer and senior clerk.

Those staff who retired from the Mumbai division of the Central Railway and were from the same category are eligible to apply. Those who were removed from service or dismissed after disciplinary action are not eligible to apply.

Candidates must be declared fit for the recruitment and they should not be more than 65 years of age as on December 1 2019.

Candidates who wish to apply must produce a service certificate, pensioner identity card and pension payment order. This must be sent along with the application to Central Railway, NM Joshi Marg, Byculla West, Jacob Circle, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400011.