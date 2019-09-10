RRB Paramedical Result 2019 declared for all regions, except one: Where to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The RRB Paramedical Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared region wise. The results of all regions, except Bangalore have been declared.

"Wherever the questions are dropped, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks," a notification reads. "Candidates may view the final answer key along with the modified answer keys for their question paper wherever answer key change is effected by logging on to a LINK being provided on RRB websites from 18:00 hrs of 28.08.2019 to 23:59 hrs of 31.08.2019," it also said.

The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

RRB Paramedical Result 2019: Where to download

RRB Guwahati - www.rrbguwahati.gov.im,

RRB Jammu - www.rrbjammu.nic.in,

RRB Kolkata - www.rrbkolkata.gov.in,

RRB Malda - www.rrbmalda.gov.in,

RRB Mumbai - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in,

RRB Muzaffarpur - www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in,

RRB Patna - www.rrbpatna.gov.in,

RRB Ranchi - www.rrbranchi.gov.in,

RRB Secunderabad - www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in,

RRB Ahmedabad - www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in,

RRB Ajmer - www.rrbajmer.gov.in,

RRB Allahabad - www.rrbald.gov.in,

RRB Bangalore - www.rrbbnc.gov.in,

RRB Bhopal - www.rrbbpl.nic.in,

RRB Bhubaneshwar - www.rrbbbs.gov.in,

RRB Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in,

RRB Chandigarh - www.rrbcdg.gov.in,

RRB Chennai - www.rrbchennai.gov.in,

RRB Gorakhpur - www.rrbguwahati.gov.in,

RRB Siliguri - www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram - www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in