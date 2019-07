RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Revised notice to calculate scores

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: A revised notice on how to calculate scores for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The exam will of 90 minute duration and will be conducted in several shifts. The admit card it may be recalled was released on July 15. In all there are 1,937 vacancies to be filled up.

