RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 released: Full list of regional websites to download,raise objection

New Delhi, Aug 06: The RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that recently the Railway Recruitment Board had released the answer key notice. The answer keys will be available until August 8 2019.

Candidates who seek to raise objections may do so by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question.

In case the objection is not correct, then fee would not be refunded. In case the objection is right, the fee would be refunded into the account from where the payment was originally made. The objections can be raised on the regional websites of the RRB.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: How to raise objections:

Go to the RRB website of your region

Click on answer key link

In case of objections log in to objection link

Enter question and raise objection

Submit

Click on add objection

Once raised, save and proceed

Make payment

Download

Take a printout

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Full list of regional websites

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in