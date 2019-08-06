  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 released: Full list of regional websites to download,raise objection

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that recently the Railway Recruitment Board had released the answer key notice. The answer keys will be available until August 8 2019.

    RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 released: Full list of regional websites to download,raise objection

    Candidates who seek to raise objections may do so by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question.

    In case the objection is not correct, then fee would not be refunded. In case the objection is right, the fee would be refunded into the account from where the payment was originally made. The objections can be raised on the regional websites of the RRB.

    RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: How to raise objections:

    • Go to the RRB website of your region
    • Click on answer key link
    • In case of objections log in to objection link
    • Enter question and raise objection
    • Submit
    • Click on add objection
    • Once raised, save and proceed
    • Make payment
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Full list of regional websites

    RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

    Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

    Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

    Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

    Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

    Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

    Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

    Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

    Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

    Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

    Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

    Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

    Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

    Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

    Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

    Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

    Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb answer key

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue