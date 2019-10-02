  • search
    RRB Paramedical 2019: Important notification for selected candidates, read here

    New Delhi, Oct 02: The RRB Paramedical 2019 list of candidates has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The list of candidates for Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NCR), Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist Grade III (NCR), Pharmacist and other vacancies have been released.

    1,937 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment. It may be recalled that the computer based test was conducted between August 5 and 8 2019. The document verification was held between September 21 and 23 2019.

    The official notification states,"on the basis of the performance of CBT held from 19.07.2019 to 21.07.2019 and followed by verification of the documents held from 19.09.2019 to 21.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 (For Absentee Candidates) and on being found medically fit, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have been provisionally empanelled against the post of Paramedical Categories (Category No. 6,11 & 15) under CEN-02/2019."

    "This is Provisional Part Panel for Category-06(Health & Malaria Inspector GradeIII), Category-11(Pharmacist Grade-III) and Category- 15 (Lady Health Visitor) under CEN No. 02/2019.The Provisional Panel of remaining candidates of Post Code 06 & 11 and of the Category 2 (Staff Nurse), Category-10 (Physiotherapist), Category 12 (Radiographer) & Category-16 (Lab Assistant Grade-II) shall be issued later on," the notification also states.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
