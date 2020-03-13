RRB NTPC Exam: Group D Examination after ECA is fixed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: The RRB NTPC Exam will be held soon. More details would be made available on the official website.

An official with the board said that the exam conducting agency will be finalised by the last week of April 2020. The tender for the ECA was floated on March 2 on the advise of the Central Vigilance Commission. The tender has been floated and the agency would be finalised by the last week of April or first week of May 2020.

Meanwhile it is confirmed that the scheduling of the writer exam is under process.

In another update, Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal has said that there is no undue delay in the recruitment for the RRB Group Posts. He said that the ongoing recruitment has seen around 1.15 crore applicants, whose scrutiny is complete and the scheduling of the written exam is under process.

After fixing the ECA, the dates of the Group D exams will be announced, the minister also said.

The minister said that two recruitment notifications for Level-1 were issued. The first in February 2018 and the second in March 2019. Around 1.89 crore applications were received for the first notification.

After scrutiny of applications, conduct of written examination for eligible candidates, generation of Zonal Railway-wise merit lists, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination, around 56,000 candidates have already been selected for appointment as on 13.02.2020, the minister said in Parliament.

The minister said that to fix Examination Conducting Agency (ECA) against CEN No. 01/2019 and 03/2019, open tenders have been floated. After fixing of ECA, dates for the examinations will be announced. For CEN No. RRC-01/2019, tendering process for engaging vendor is under way.

For the second notification, around 1.15 crore applications have been received whose scrutiny is complete. Scheduling of written examination (CBT) under this notification is under process, Piyush Goyal also said.

It may be recalled that the RRB had recently said that it has floated a tender for the exam conducting authority. The tender process is expected to be completed soon, following which the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released. It is expected that the exams would be conducted after April 2020.