RRB NTPC Computer based test for paramedical posts dates announced

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 04: The RRB NTPC Computer based test for paramedical posts will be conducted this month. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who applied or RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 in the paramedical category can check their exam city and date intimation from July 9 2019. The mock test for the test will also be activated on July 9 2019.

Candidates will get an intimation on their registered mobile numbers about the exam date and city intimidation link activation. The information will also be provided on the registered email id.

The CBT will be for a duration of 90 minutes and will have 100 objective questions. 1 mark will be awarded for every correct answer and 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates should take along with them original ID proof, e-call letter and passport size colour photograph along with their RRB admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam.