RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2019 to be released in two months

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Railways is currently in the process of appointing a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams. Once this process is completed the CBT 1 exam dates would be announced.

The dates are most likely to be announced by November end or December. The agency is being appointed to handle the application process and also to conduct the examinations. The board decided to go in for a private agency considering the large number of applications that it has received over the past couple of months.

The private agency should have the capacity to host over one lakh candidates in one shift across the country. The decision to have a private agency also comes in the wake of JE question paper being leaked. Images of the question paper were posted on the social media and the same had gone viral.