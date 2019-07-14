RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 latest news: Officials decide on exam month

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 14: The RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Once the admit card is released, the RRB NTPC exam will be conducted. For now the RRB will conduct the paramedical recruitment examination. The admit card is likely to be declared this month and the exam will be conducted 4 days after that. While earlier it was said that the exam would be held in June/July, we have information that it would be conducted in July/August.

Candidates could expect an update by the end of this month. The admit card once released will be available on RRB.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Full list of regional websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in