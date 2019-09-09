RRB NTPC 2019 admit card latest news: Expected this month end

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The latest update says that the admit card could be released in the last week of September 2019.

Board officials say that while the date has not been fixed, the scrutiny of the

RRB NTPC is still on and the process may only begin in October, officials have said.

Indian Railways to collect plastic bottles, recycle them into T-shirts

The RRB JE 2nd stage exam began on August 28 and ended on September 3, 2019. The RRB NTPC process would commence only after the ongoing recruitment process and examinations are completed. The process is most likely to commence only in October 2019.

The RRC CEN 01/2019 of Group D Recruitment 2019 is expected to take place before the RRB NTPC. This means that the NTPC recruitment process could take place only n November or December.

The RRB had earlier said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed. The results of the paramedical exam is expected to be released in the second week of September. This means one could expect an update on the NTPC shortly after that.

Before releasing the exam dates, the RRB will activate the NTPC application status. Once this link is activated candidates will be able to check if their applications are rejected or accepted. If the applications are accepted, then candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.