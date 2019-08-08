RRB JE Result date: CEN 03/2018 CBT 1 result expected soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The RRB JE Result CEN 03/2018 CBT 1 result is expected to be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the RRB had released the provisional answer key on July 111 and the final answer key on July 25. The prelims exam was held from May 22 to June 2. The exam was held to fill in as many as 13,538 vacancies. While some websites said that the results would be declared on August 7, officials had said that it was unlikely.

It must also be noted that the RRB would conduct the JE Stage 2 exam in the last week of August or first week of September. Those candidates shortlisted will be based on normalised marks obtained by them in the CBT-1 exam. At least 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam. These candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 3 round. This process would then be followed by the document verification round.

The result once declared will be available on rrbcddg.gov.in.

Direct link to download RRB JE Result 2019: http://rrbcdg.gov.in/result-notice.php

RRB JE Result 2019: Full list of regional websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in