RRB JE CBT Exam 2019 admit card to release on this date: Where to download

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20: The RRB JE CBT Exam 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted between August 28 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released four days before the exam. The admit card would be released on August 23 2019.

The exam is being held to fill in 13,487 vacant posts. 12,872 posts are for JEs and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions.

The exam will be conducted for two hours and there would be 150 questions and all of them would be of multiple choice. There would be negative marking.

RRB JE CBT Exam 2019 admit card: List of websites to download:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in