RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019: Important notification released
New Delhi, June 24: An important update has been released for the RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019. More details are also available on the official website.
The Railway Recruitment Board said in a notification on Monday that candidates appearing for the rescheduled exam to be conducted from June 26 to download their admit card online.
"Candidates who have been rescheduled for CBT 1 under CEN 03/2018 to be held from June 26 to 28, 2019 are advised that they should download their e-call letter and appear on their exam date, shift and exam centre mentioned in the e-call letter," the notification read.
The notification also said, There may be few candidates whose document verification and medical examination forb the post of ALP and technicians under CEN 01/2018 falls on the dates of CBT 1 (clashing of date). Such candidates are advised that they should appear in CBT 1 under CEN 03/ 2018 and should send letter along with e-call letter of CEN 03/2018 for change in documnet verification date to the concerned RRB by registered post."
RRB JE CBT-1 admit card 2019: How to download:
- Go to respective RRB website
- Click on revised exam schedule admit card
- Click on candidate log in
- Enter required details
- Login
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout