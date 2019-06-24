RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019: Important notification released

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 24: An important update has been released for the RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board said in a notification on Monday that candidates appearing for the rescheduled exam to be conducted from June 26 to download their admit card online.

"Candidates who have been rescheduled for CBT 1 under CEN 03/2018 to be held from June 26 to 28, 2019 are advised that they should download their e-call letter and appear on their exam date, shift and exam centre mentioned in the e-call letter," the notification read.

The notification also said, There may be few candidates whose document verification and medical examination forb the post of ALP and technicians under CEN 01/2018 falls on the dates of CBT 1 (clashing of date). Such candidates are advised that they should appear in CBT 1 under CEN 03/ 2018 and should send letter along with e-call letter of CEN 03/2018 for change in documnet verification date to the concerned RRB by registered post."

RRB JE CBT-1 admit card 2019: How to download:

Go to respective RRB website

Click on revised exam schedule admit card

Click on candidate log in

Enter required details

Login

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout