RRB JE admit card 2019 release date, check here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 04: The RRB JE admit card 2019 will be out 10-15 days before the RRB JE exam date.

The officials will release the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 on the official website of the respective RRB regions. Those who will successfully submit the application form will only be able to download the Railway Junior Engineer (JE) admit card 2019.

According to reports, the exam date for RRB JE 2019 is tentatively scheduled in April / May 2019. Hence, there is a possibility that Indian Railway will announce RRB JE Exam Date 2019 in the 1st or coming weeks of April 2019.

After announcing the exam date, the Railway Board will release RRB JE admit card 2019. It will also be issued online, on the official website of the RRBs, at least 10 days before the exam.

The first stage CBT examination is 90 minutes paper consist of 100 questions. The exam will test the candidates' educational qualification and minimum technical qualification. In the notification, candidates can also check the detailed syllabus of each section from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. The number of questions are 30, 25, 15, and 30 respectively.

How to download RRB JE admit card 2019

Visit the official site of your respective Railway region/zone

Click on the 'RRB JE Admit Card 2019'

Submit your login Details- Registration Number and Date of Birth

Your hall ticket will appear on your computer screen

Download and take a print out of your RRB JE admit card

Meanwhile, RRB JE Recruitment 2019 is open for 13487 vacancies. Out of thee vacancies, 12844 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, 29 for Junior Engineer in Information Technology, 227 for Depot Material Superintendent, and 387 for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistance (CMA).