  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE admit card 2019 release date, check here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: The RRB JE admit card 2019 will be out 10-15 days before the RRB JE exam date.

    The officials will release the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 on the official website of the respective RRB regions. Those who will successfully submit the application form will only be able to download the Railway Junior Engineer (JE) admit card 2019.

    RRB JE admit card 2019 release date, check here

    According to reports, the exam date for RRB JE 2019 is tentatively scheduled in April / May 2019. Hence, there is a possibility that Indian Railway will announce RRB JE Exam Date 2019 in the 1st or coming weeks of April 2019.

    RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 date: Check here

    After announcing the exam date, the Railway Board will release RRB JE admit card 2019. It will also be issued online, on the official website of the RRBs, at least 10 days before the exam.

    The first stage CBT examination is 90 minutes paper consist of 100 questions. The exam will test the candidates' educational qualification and minimum technical qualification. In the notification, candidates can also check the detailed syllabus of each section from Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. The number of questions are 30, 25, 15, and 30 respectively.

    How to download RRB JE admit card 2019

    • Visit the official site of your respective Railway region/zone
    • Click on the 'RRB JE Admit Card 2019'
    • Submit your login Details- Registration Number and Date of Birth
    • Your hall ticket will appear on your computer screen
    • Download and take a print out of your RRB JE admit card

    Meanwhile, RRB JE Recruitment 2019 is open for 13487 vacancies. Out of thee vacancies, 12844 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, 29 for Junior Engineer in Information Technology, 227 for Depot Material Superintendent, and 387 for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistance (CMA).

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue