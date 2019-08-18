  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam City, Date details, how and where to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 18: The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam City, Date details has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have been shortlisted can check the exam date and city links. The link was activated at 11 am today.

    RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam City, Date details, how and where to check

    The 2nd CBT would be conducted for 5 days starting August 28 and ending September 1 2019. There are a total of 1,88,616 candidates who have been shortlisted for the RRB 2nd stage exam. There is however no intimation as yet on when the admit card would be released.

    Full list of regional websites to check RRB JE CBT Exam Date and City link

    • RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb examination

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue