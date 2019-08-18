RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam City, Date details, how and where to check

New Delhi, Aug 18: The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Exam City, Date details has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted can check the exam date and city links. The link was activated at 11 am today.

The 2nd CBT would be conducted for 5 days starting August 28 and ending September 1 2019. There are a total of 1,88,616 candidates who have been shortlisted for the RRB 2nd stage exam. There is however no intimation as yet on when the admit card would be released.

Full list of regional websites to check RRB JE CBT Exam Date and City link

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in