RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status expected today: Decision to be final

New Delhi, Sep 05: The RRB Group D recruitment rejected application status is expected to be declared today. More details will also be available on the official website.

The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts.

Thousands of students had completed that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

The RRB had decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding the rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature, etc. are being examined.

The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

However, now it is stated that the process will not be completed today and would take some time. The application status would now be made available only on September 6, 2019. The decision intimated would be final and binding.

It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer-based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.