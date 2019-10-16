  • search
    RRB Group D Exam 2019 latest news: Fate of 1 crore applicants unknown as no update available

    New Delhi, Oct 16: There is no official update on the RRB Group D Exam 2019 details. Once released it would be available on the official website.

    There are over 1 crore applications for the 1 lakh posts that were announced in March 2019. The official notification from the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), which is conducts the hiring, the CBT for various Group D Assistants an Track Maintainer Posts is tentatively scheduled for September and October months. However there is no official update and it is already October 16.

    There were in all 7 RRB and RRC recruitments that were announced in the past two years. The biggest recruitment was announced for the Group D post. The post also known as the RRC Group D saw a total of 1,15,67,248 applications.

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 date: Board says later on, what does this mean

    In the meanwhile the the board said that it was postponing the RRB NTPC Exam 2019.

    There are a total of 1.3 crore applicants to this post. "It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board reads.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:43 [IST]
