RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Over 1,000 vacancies announced
New Delhi
New Delhi, Nov 30: The RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019 process is underway. More details are available on the official website.
There are a total of 1,104 vacancies under the post of apprentice in the North Eastern Railways. The process has begun and will go on until December 25 2019, at 5 pm.
Candidates should be 10th pass with at least 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate. More details are available on ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
Age limit:
- General Category: 15 to 24 years
- SC-ST Category: 15 to 29 years
- OBC Category: 15 to 27 years
- PwD Category: 15 to 34 years