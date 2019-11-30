  • search
    RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Over 1,000 vacancies announced

    New Delhi, Nov 30: The RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019 process is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    There are a total of 1,104 vacancies under the post of apprentice in the North Eastern Railways. The process has begun and will go on until December 25 2019, at 5 pm.

    Candidates should be 10th pass with at least 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate. More details are available on ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

    Age limit:

    • General Category: 15 to 24 years
    • SC-ST Category: 15 to 29 years
    • OBC Category: 15 to 27 years
    • PwD Category: 15 to 34 years

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 9:54 [IST]
