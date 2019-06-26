  • search
    RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: DV and medical exam date for this region announced

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 26: The RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    The document verification, medical test dates for the Allahabad region have been released. The document verification and medical examination will be conducted for those candidates selected from July 7 to July 19.

    RRB ALP Technician recruitment 2019: DV and medical exam date for this region announced

    Self attested translated version (Hindi or English) of the certificates are to be produced when the certificates are not in Hindi or English. No additional time will be provided for candidates to produce original certificates.

    Candidates should bring 6 passport sized colour photographs, which are not more than a month old. Candidates must also take foil of e-call letter for CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT CBAT 10-05-2016 and/or 21-05-2019 wherever applicable for the DV. No mobile phones will be permitted during document verification.

    After DV, candidate will attend the medical test by paying Rs 24. The date, place and time will be intimated during the DV. The admit card for the medical test will be issued during the DV. Candidates would need to stay at their own cost for more than four days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
