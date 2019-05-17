RRB 2019 NTPC vacancy revision details

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 17: As part of the RRB 2019, there has been a revision in NTPC vacancies. More details are available on the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Board has announced additional vacancies in the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. 66 new postings for the visually impaired candidates have been added as a result of which the vacancies have risen from 236 to 302.

    There are however no changes with regard to the terms and regulations of CEN-01/2019. The minimum eligibility for these positions is Class 12 or graduation. Those candidates who are interested can apply online and the selection would be on the basis of merit. More details are available on http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

    How to register for RRB 2019 NTPC vacancies:

    • Go to http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Click on new registration
    • Select the category
    • Enter required details
    • Verify your email id using the OTP
    • Upload photograph
    • Make payment
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Friday, May 17, 2019, 8:09 [IST]
