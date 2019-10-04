RPSC Recruitment 2018 results declared for extended RPSC AEN

New Delhi, Oct 04: The RPSC Recruitment 2018 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the extended RPSC AEN. The main exams will be held between October 9 and 11 2019. The declaration of the results had been stayed. However after the Rajasthan High Court delivered its verdict, the results have been declared.

Those candidates who have cleared the pre-exam can appear for the RPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam. The exam is being held to recruit for the post of civil, electrical and mechanical engineers for 916 vacant posts. The results are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RPSC Recruitment 2018 results:

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout