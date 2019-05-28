  • search
    RPF Constable Result 2019, direct link to check merit list, next steps

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: The RPF Constable Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    299 candidates made it to the merit list in Group E. The result for the rest of the groups will be uploaded soon. Those candidates selected will be called for the medical test and the date and venue of the same will be intimated by email and SMS to the candidates.

    The results are available on rpfonlinereg.org.

    How to check RPF Constable Result 2019:

    • Go to rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on the link that says final merit list
    • A new tab will open
    • Click on Group E
    • Check merit list
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
