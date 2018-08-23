Robbery chain busted: Police arrest 3

New Delhi, Aug 23: Three men were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of robbery and snatching in Dwarka following a shootout in the early hours today, the police said.

On August 20, Mukul Verma, an Army Captain posted in Siachin, informed police that his Nisaan Micra Car and ATM cards etc were robbed by six motorcycle-borne men in Dwarka Sector 5. The criminals also withdrew Rs 40,000 from the ATM card.

In another incident the same day, complainant Budh Prakash, a head constable in the CISF, reported that he was attacked with knife by four motorcycle-borne men near Dwarka Sector 14 metro station and robbed off Rs 4,000, they added.

The Nissan Micra car robbed from the Army captain was left by the robbers near Mehram Nagar after it got punctured. They robbed a a Maruti Ritz car from there immediately after leaving the Micra car unattended.

They moved towards west district and robbed a Swift Dzire car in Madipur area after leaving the Ritz car. The Swift Dzire car was chased but the accused somehow managed to flee after abandoning it.

The accused were finally arrested after a brief shootout at around 4 am today.

One of the accused, Sahil alias Chintu (22), worked as a delivery boy in a five-star hotel and was well aware of the area, they said, adding the other were identified as Ashwani and Anil.

