Robbers flee with entire ATM machine

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 20: Robbers fled with an entire ATM machine which contained around Rs 30 lakh near the Nawada metro station in Dwarka, the police said.

    Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The robbers covered the CCTV cameras with grease.

    The manger of the Corporation Bank filed a complaint on Tuesday in which he said the bank operates from 9 am to 9 pm and after which, the security guard on duty pulls the shutters down on both- the bank and the ATM.

    On Monday, the guard forgot to pull the shutter down of the ATM, a senior police officer said.

    In the complaint, he said when the staff came to the bank on Tuesday, the ATM machine was missing, the officer said.

    The bank has a software which enables the CCTV cameras placed inside the room with the ATM to go on sleep mode till next morning, police said.

    Police officials said they are not ruling out the involvement of the bank staff in the incident. There is suspicion on the guard as how he forgot to pull the shutter. It will be clear once the investigation is completed, police said.

    Initial investigation revealed that the accused, suspected to be two robbers, cut the wire of the CCTV which was placed outside the machine after covering its lens with grease. After that they removed the machine, the officer said.

    Police said they have got some clues about the accused persons after checking the footage of the CCTV, the officer said, adding two men have been suspected who visited the ATM before the robbery took place.

    The manager said they had put Rs 16 lakh in the ATM on Monday at around 3.30 pm and the total amount in the machine was Rs 30 lakh, police said.

    "A case has been registered under section 380 (Theft ) and 457 (Trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been initiated. Police have formed two teams to nab the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
