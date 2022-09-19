YouTube
    Retd Delhi cop poses as senior officer to extort money, arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 19: A recently retired Delhi Police head constable was arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior police officer to extort money from a man in Rohini, officials said.

    Accused Jai Bhagwan (60) retired from service on August 31, they said.

    The matter came to light on Saturday when the victim approached South Rohini police station alleging that he received multiple calls from a man who introduced himself as Samaypur Badli Station House Officer and later as South Rohini SHO, police said.

    According to police, the caller told the complainant that he will help get his money back from a man named Praveen Gupta. The man went to Samaypur Badli police station to verify this but found that the caller was lying. However, later on, the accused told him that he is the SHO of South Rohini.

    The complainant told police that the caller had asked him to meet at a hospital in Sector-2, Rohini. According to the plan, two police personnel were sent along with the victim to the spot where he met the alleged caller who was wearing a police uniform and posed as an inspector, a senior police officer said.

    When questioned about his posting and asked to produce his ID card, the accused could not give any satisfactory response. He was then brought to police station where he disclosed that he is a retired head constable from the Communication Unit of Delhi Police, he said.

    Police said he had forged the identity card of the SHO with an intention to extort people but got caught in his maiden attempt.

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 10:03 [IST]
