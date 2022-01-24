AIBE 16 result to be declared in February 2022

Join Indian Army 2022: Applications invited from law graduates, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Metro services curtailed on Jan 26, Check timings, parking details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.

The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg.

All metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed till 12 noon.

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to 12 noon.

On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 PM to 6:30 PM.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 15:19 [IST]