    New Delhi, Oct 01: Reliance Jio has come up with a special one-time offer called the JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer. As per the plan, JioPhone is available for a special price of only Rs 699 as against the current price of Rs. 1500.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "This is a clear saving of over Rs. 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone," the company said in a statement.

    "This additional data worth Rs 700 will enable JioPhone users to enter an unseen world of entertainment, payments, e-commerce, education, learning, train and bus booking, artificial intelligence apps and lots more," the statement said.

    The savings of Rs 800 on the JioPhone and the Rs 700 worth of data, totals to a massive benefit of Rs 1,500 on every JioPhone, is Jio's Diwali Gift for a prospering digital India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
