Reliance JioPhone finally gets WhatsApp: What does it offer?

Reliance JioPhone users will now be able to use WhatsApp on their phones. The app, which was initially planned to debut on KaiOS-based Jio Phone on August 15, is now rolling out through the JioStore.

"The new app offers the best of WhatsApp including fast and reliable messaging and the ability to send photos and videos all end-to-end encrypted. It's also easy to record and send voice messages with just couple taps on the keypad.To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users one-on-one or in groups," WhatsApp said in an official blog post.

What does it offer?

Similar to its versions for Android and iPhone, WhatsApp for Jio Phone is claimed to have end-to-end encryption. The app also lets users record and send voice messages. Users can also hold conversations in groups. However, it doesn't allow users to directly make voice and video calls. The app also doesn't allow users to make payments - one of the key features that recently came on Android and iPhone devices, albeit in beta form.

Reliance had announced the messenger would be made available at its annual general meeting in July, where it had also introduced the new JioPhone 2. Jio claims that its smart/feature phone is the largest selling phone in India, and that in the under Rs 1500 category, 8 out of 10 devices sold are the JioPhone. The company has not given its source for this data.