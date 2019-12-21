Region wise download of SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 admit card

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: The SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 region wise admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams would be held on December 29, 2019. Candidates will have to enter their details while downloading the admit card.

The exam would be a descriptive one and the duration would be of 60 minutes. Those who qualify the exam will be called for the Tier 4 exam which will include a skill test.

Download SSC SR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CGL2018-EXAMINATION-TIER-III-KNOW-EXAMCITY-DETAILS-GET.htm

Download SSC CR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://ssc-cr.org/cgl_tier_3_2018_0816.php?proceed=yes

Download SSC ER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://117.247.71.209/cgl2018t3kyr/KYR/kyr.php

Download SSC NER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/admin/Admit//2018/CGL18/CGL18_TIER_3/

Download SSC KKR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/cgl_status.aspx