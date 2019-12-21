  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Region wise download of SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 admit card

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 region wise admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams would be held on December 29, 2019. Candidates will have to enter their details while downloading the admit card.

    Region wise download of SSC CGL Tier 3 2019 admit card

    The exam would be a descriptive one and the duration would be of 60 minutes. Those who qualify the exam will be called for the Tier 4 exam which will include a skill test.

    Download SSC SR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CGL2018-EXAMINATION-TIER-III-KNOW-EXAMCITY-DETAILS-GET.htm

    Download SSC CR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://ssc-cr.org/cgl_tier_3_2018_0816.php?proceed=yes

    Download SSC ER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://117.247.71.209/cgl2018t3kyr/KYR/kyr.php

    Download SSC NER CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/admin/Admit//2018/CGL18/CGL18_TIER_3/

    Download SSC KKR CGL Tier 3 Admit Card 2019: http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/cgl_status.aspx

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue