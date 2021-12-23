Reduced ISCE, ISC exam syllabus 2022: Details and direct link inside

New Delhi, Dec 23: The CISCE has released the reduced syllabus for the ICSE and ISC exams 2022. More details will be available on the official website.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also released the exam pattern, question type and marks weightage, allocation of marks, evaluation method, and word limit for respective questions.

Reduced ISCE exam syllabus 2022: Direct Link

The reduced ISC syllabus 2022 is for subjects such as Psychology, Economics, Accounts, Chemistry, Mathematics, Business Studies, Sociology among others. The ISC Maths Paper 2022 will have two parts- Part 1 will be theory of 80 marks and Part 2 will be project work of 20 marks. The paper 1 will have three sections. A will be compulsory and of 65 marks. Students can choose between Section B and C which be of 15 marks.

Reduced ISC exam syllabus 2022: Direct Link

The ISCE Class 10 will have subjects like History, Civics, English, Geography, Maha, Physics among others. The Class 10 2022 paper will be of two hours and will have subjective type questions. The word limit will vary depending on the marks weightage of the question. English will have two papers. Paper 1 will be English language and Paper 2 will be Literature in English. Both will be of 80 marks. The internal assessment will be of 20 marks. For more details on the reduced ISCE and ISC exam syllabus 2022 visit cisce.org.

