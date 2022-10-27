'Red light on, gaadi off' postponed as LG hasn't given nod: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Oct 27: Delhi government's campaign 'Red light on, gaadi off', which was suppose to be implemented from October 28 to curb pollution in the national capital has been postponed as LG has not given his nod.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference that campaign will be postponed as lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena did not give his nod. He added that the file was sent to him for approval on October 21.

Hon’ble Environment Minister Sh. @AapKaGopalRai Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/22TB4SuL0J — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 27, 2022

The campaign means that the drivers would switch off their vehicles as they wait at the signal for the traffic light to turn green. So, the vehicles can emit less pollution. The campaign was scheduled to start from October 28 to November 28.

"The civil defence volunteers would be deployed at 100 major traffic intersections to make the drivers aware of the campaign," had said Gopal Rai earlier.

The first time the campaign was launched in the national capital was on October 16, 2020.

