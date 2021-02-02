RBI JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 48 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: As part of the RBI JE Recruitment 2021, the Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications fro the recruitment of Junior Engineer. More details are available on the official website.

Interested candidates can apply on or before February 15 2021. The last day to print the application form is March 2 2021. The drive is being carried out to fill 48 vacancies of which 24 are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical). The recruitment exams will be conducted on March 8 2021.

Educational Qualification (Junior Engineer Electrical)

A candidate should have a Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or a Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks. In the case of SC/ST/PWD, it is 45 per cent.

Educational Qualification (Junior Engineer Civil)

A candidate should have a minimum three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum of 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks from a recognised University. For SC/ST/PWD it is 45 per cent.

Below we are providing you the direct links. If you click on them you can read the official notification as well apply online. Read the official notification here.

Direct link to apply for RBI JE Recruitment 2021: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbijecedec19/