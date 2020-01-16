  • search
    Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper 2020 lottery result draw date: Check prize structure

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper 2020 lottery result will be declared tomorrow. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The first prize will be drawn out of the sold tickets only. The draw is being conducted on January 17, 2020.

    There are two first prizes of Rs 1.5 crore each and the second is Rs 10 lakhs. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

    The ticket is priced at Rs 200. For now the sale of tickets has been stopped. The results are expected in the second half of Friday. The results once declared will be available on https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-lottery/.

    Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper 2020 lottery prize money:

    • 1st prize (2): Rs 1.50 crore each
    • 2nd prize (5) Rs 10 lakh each
    • 3rd prize (10): Rs 5 lakh each
    • 4th prize (20): Rs 1 lakh each

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:27 [IST]
