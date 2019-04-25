  • search
    Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper 2019 lottery: First prize Rs 2 crore, how to buy ticket

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Amritsar, Apr 25: The Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper 2019 lottery results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper 2019 lottery: First prize Rs 2 crore, how to buy ticket

    There are several ways to book your ticket and the steps will be provided below. The Baisakhi bumper lottery ticket is with 2 series that is A/B. For the first time the first three prizes are guaranteed.

    The prize of the lottery ticket is Rs 200 and there is a additional charge of Rs 90 for postal charges. You can book your tickets online or through PAYTM 9815969889. Once this is done you can drop your address on WhatsApp on same number. You can additionally click on this link (https://www.cashfree.com/product/659) to purchase your ticket.

    The first prize is Rs Rs 2 crore, second prize Rs 1 crore and the third prize is Rs 2.5 lakh. There is a 4th prize of Rs 1 lakh. The draw date is on May 15 2019. For more details one can visit https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com or https://punjablottery.in.

    punjab lottery results

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
