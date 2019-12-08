  • search
    PST for CAPD Assistant Commandant dates

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The PST for CAPD Assistant Commandant will begin shortly. More details will be available on the official website.

    It is now confirmed that the Physical Standard Test will be conducted between December 16 and 31 2019. In all 2.140 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST.

    The candidates were shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test and submission of detailed application forms. The recruitment was notified in April and a total of 323 vacancies will be filled up through this process in the CAPFs-Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

    It may be recalled that the written test results were declared on October 18 2019. The CAPF is conducting this test at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    physical test

