    PSEB Class 12 result 2019 declared on pseb.ac.in; How to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amritsar, May 11: The PSEB Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    PSEB Class 12 result 2019 to be declared shortly

    PSEB Class 12th exam were conducted between March 1 to March 27, 2019.

    Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examinations. 4.5 lakh had appeared for the class 10 exam, while 3.5 had taken the class 12 exam. The results are available on pseb.ac.in and examresults.net.

    How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2019:

    • Go to pseb.ac.in or examresults.net
    • Click on your result stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
