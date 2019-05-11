PSEB Class 12 result 2019 declared on pseb.ac.in; How to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amritsar, May 11: The PSEB Class 12 result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

PSEB Class 12th exam were conducted between March 1 to March 27, 2019.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examinations. 4.5 lakh had appeared for the class 10 exam, while 3.5 had taken the class 12 exam. The results are available on pseb.ac.in and examresults.net.

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2019:

Go to pseb.ac.in or examresults.net

or Click on your result stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout