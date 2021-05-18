Will CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 be cancelled? Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold crucial meet today

PSEB 10th Result 2021 Declared: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: Punjab School Education Board Class 10 exam results has been announced through a press conference on Zoom application. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their marks today at the official website.

Around 3,21,384 students have appeared for class 10 of which 3,21,163 have passed. The pass percentage is 99.93 per cent. Reinforcing the trend, girls have yet again outshined the boys. The girls pass percentage is 99.94 per cent while 99.92 per cent of boys have passed.

How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2021?

Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

On the home page, click on Result 2021 tab

Now select the 'Class 10 result 2021'

A new window would open, provide your name, roll number

Check results

Keep a copy for further reference

How to get Punjab Board matric marksheet via SMS



If you are facing any issue to download your marksheet online, you can get it through SMS

Type PB10 roll number and send to 5676750.