YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PSEB 10th Result 2021 Declared: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: Punjab School Education Board Class 10 exam results has been announced through a press conference on Zoom application. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their marks today at the official website.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Around 3,21,384 students have appeared for class 10 of which 3,21,163 have passed. The pass percentage is 99.93 per cent. Reinforcing the trend, girls have yet again outshined the boys. The girls pass percentage is 99.94 per cent while 99.92 per cent of boys have passed.

    How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2021?

    Go to the official website pseb.ac.in

    On the home page, click on Result 2021 tab

    Now select the 'Class 10 result 2021'

    A new window would open, provide your name, roll number

    Check results

    Keep a copy for further reference

    How to get Punjab Board matric marksheet via SMS

    If you are facing any issue to download your marksheet online, you can get it through SMS

    Type PB10 roll number and send to 5676750.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X