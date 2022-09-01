YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Prez conveys wishes on 'Nuakhai' harvest festival in Odisha

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 1: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai and wished that this unique festival of love, devotion and harmony brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all.

    Nuakhai is an agrarian festival where the first crop of the field is offered to the goddess in western districts of the state and people seek blessings of elders in each household. The festival is observed mostly in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

    Tribals at celebration of Oriya Nuakhai festival
    Tribals at celebration of Oriya Nuakhai festival

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: PM Modi, Prez Draupadi Murmu greet nationGanesh Chaturthi 2022: PM Modi, Prez Draupadi Murmu greet nation

    "Nuakhai Juhar. On the occasion of Nuakhai, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the brothers and sisters of Odisha, especially the brothers and sisters of western Odisha. It is my sincere wish that this unique festival of love, devotion and harmony brings happiness, peace and prosperity to all," Murmu tweeted in Odia.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    draupadi murmu wishes odisha president of india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X