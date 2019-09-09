Pradosh Vrat 2019: Date, time and significance

New Delhi, September 9: Here is the date, time and significance of the Pradosh Vrat 2019 also known as Pradosham in South India which will be observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi (13th day) of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

Pradosh Vrat(fast) can be observed by any man or woman who wants to fulfil his/her desires.

The word 'pradosh' in Hindi means 'belonging or relating to the evening' or 'first part of the night'. As this sacred vrat is observed during the 'Sandhyakaal' that is the evening twilight, it is called as the Pradosh Vrat.

The upcoming Pradosh Vrat will fall on September 11, 2019 and the next one falls on September 26, 2019

Timings for the Pradosh Vrat on September 11, 2019, Wednesday

Sunrise: September 11, 2019 06.15 AM

September 11, 2019 06.15 AM Sunset : September 11, 2019, 06.31 PM

September 11, 2019, 06.31 PM Trayodashi Tithi Starts: September 11, 2019 02.42AM

September 11, 2019 02.42AM Trayodashi Tithi Ends : September 12, 2019 05.06AM

September 12, 2019 05.06AM Pradosh Puja Timings: September 11, 06.31AM to September 11, 08.52AM

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

The importance of Pradosh Vrat are mentioned in detail in the Skanda Purana. One who observes this revered fast with devotion is entitled for contentment, wealth and good health. It is also observed for spiritual upliftment and to fulfilment of desires. It is observed by mainly Lord Shivas followers.

Pradosh Vrat : Different days, names and benefits

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Sunday it is known as 'Bhau Pradosh'. This is observed for a happy, peaceful and long life.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Monday it is known as 'Som Pradosh'. It is observed to get desired results and for getting positivity.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Tuesday it is known as 'Bhaum Pradosh'. This is observed for health related problems and prosperity.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Wednesday it is known as 'Saumyavara Pradosh'. It is observed to gain knowledge and education.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Thursday, it is known as 'Guruvara Pradosh'. It is observed for blessings from ancestors and to eliminate enemies and dangers.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Friday is is known as 'Bhruguvara Pradosh'. It is observed to achieve wealth, good luck and success in life

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday it is known as 'Shani Pradosh'. It is observed to get promotion in job.

Pradosh Vrat rituals

On the day of Triyodash wear clean, white clothes after bath.

Decorate god's place or Chowki with coloured cloth.

First place Lord Ganesha idol on the Chowki and then idol of Lord Shiva and Parvati, worship the gods.

Offer prasad to the god and perform havan or Homa

Peform Aarti

Feed a priest and donate something to him, take blessings of the god and lastly distribute prasad to everybody.

The Vrat or the fast itself can be observed in two ways. The first one is where the devotee fasts 24 hours that all day and all night. The second one being where the devotee fast from Sunrise to Sunset.

Pradosh Vrat 2019 Dates and Puja timings(From September 11th onwards):

11 Sep : 11 18.31 to 11 20.52 PM

26 Sep: 26 18:16 to 26 20.41PM

11 Oct: 11 18.01 to 11 20.30PM

25 Oct: 25 17.49 to 25 20.22 PM

09 Nov: 09 17.40 to 09 20.16 PM

24 Nov: 24 17.36 to 24 20.15 PM

09 Dec: 09 17.37 to 09 20.18 PM

23 Dec: 23 17.43 to 23 20.24 PM