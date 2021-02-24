PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details, criteria, how to apply
New Delhi, Feb 24: The PNB Peon Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.
PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Age limit
The minimum age to apply is 18 and maximum is 24 as on January 1 2021. The age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 5 years and in the case of OBC it is 3 years. However this is not applicable for the SC/ST and OBC candidates applying under the general category.
PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification
Those who have passed in the 12 standard or its equivalent with basic reading writing knowledge in English can apply. Graduate candidates are not eligible.
PNB Peon Recruitment 202: Domicile
The eligible candidates should be the domicile of that district for which the vacancies have been announced.
PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Documents needed with self attested copies
PAN Card
Birth Certificate.
Employment Exchange registered card
Passport size photograph duly affixed on the TOP right corner of the duly signed application.
Address Proof & ID Proof and any other relevant documents
Proof of permanent residence as proof of DOMICILE
College Leaving Certificate from last attended College & complete Mark lists and Certificates of educational qualifications including 10th and 12th mark lists
Caste Certificate and latest OBC Certificate with non-creamy layer clause for OBC candidates
PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: How to apply:
Name
Father's name
Date of birth
Age as on January 1 2021
Educational qualification
Details of current educational course, if pursued
Current employment details
Email id
Caste, Category & Religion
Place of domicile - a. Village b. Taluk c. District
Language Known (reading/writing)
Mobile/Land Line No.
Address for communication
Permanent Address
PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: How to apply: Vacancy details
|S. No.
|Circle
|Vacancy
|Closing Date
|1
|Hisar Circle
|19
|February 26, 2021
|2
|Rohtak Circle
|22
|March 3, 2021
|3
|Chennai South Circle
|20
|February 22, 2021
|4
|Balasore Circle
|19
|March 1, 2021
|5
|Bangalore West Circle
|18
|February 27, 2021
|6
|Bangalore East Circle
|25
|March 1, 2021
|7
|Surat Circle
|10
|March 1, 2021
|8
|Haryana Circle
|19
|March 4, 2021
|Total
|152