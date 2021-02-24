Domestic help found dead in flat at Noida

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details, criteria, how to apply

New Delhi, Feb 24: The PNB Peon Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age to apply is 18 and maximum is 24 as on January 1 2021. The age relaxation for SC/ST candidates is 5 years and in the case of OBC it is 3 years. However this is not applicable for the SC/ST and OBC candidates applying under the general category.

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Those who have passed in the 12 standard or its equivalent with basic reading writing knowledge in English can apply. Graduate candidates are not eligible.

PNB Peon Recruitment 202: Domicile

The eligible candidates should be the domicile of that district for which the vacancies have been announced.

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Documents needed with self attested copies

PAN Card

Birth Certificate.

Employment Exchange registered card

Passport size photograph duly affixed on the TOP right corner of the duly signed application.

Address Proof & ID Proof and any other relevant documents

Proof of permanent residence as proof of DOMICILE

College Leaving Certificate from last attended College & complete Mark lists and Certificates of educational qualifications including 10th and 12th mark lists

Caste Certificate and latest OBC Certificate with non-creamy layer clause for OBC candidates

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: How to apply:

Name

Father's name

Date of birth

Age as on January 1 2021

Educational qualification

Details of current educational course, if pursued

Current employment details

Email id

Caste, Category & Religion

Place of domicile - a. Village b. Taluk c. District

Language Known (reading/writing)

Mobile/Land Line No.

Address for communication

Permanent Address

PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: How to apply: Vacancy details

S. No. Circle Vacancy Closing Date 1 Hisar Circle 19 February 26, 2021 2 Rohtak Circle 22 March 3, 2021 3 Chennai South Circle 20 February 22, 2021 4 Balasore Circle 19 March 1, 2021 5 Bangalore West Circle 18 February 27, 2021 6 Bangalore East Circle 25 March 1, 2021 7 Surat Circle 10 March 1, 2021 8 Haryana Circle 19 March 4, 2021 Total 152