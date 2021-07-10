PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th Installment: Date, Amount, How To Check The Status and Balance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 10: The 9th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana is likely to be released to the registered farmers in August. As part of the scheme, the Narendra Modi government, all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

The 75,000-crore scheme, launched in Dec 1, 2018 aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in India. It has been started to provide social

security to all landholding Small and Marginal Farmers in the country.

What is PM Kisan Yojana

PM Kisan Yojana is a central government scheme for providing income support to farmers and their families. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country. Government transfers the fund directly to registered farmers' bank accounts in three equal instalments every year.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th installment: How to check Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Now you will get three options: Aadhaar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

Choose any option to track your payment status.

Then select 'Get Data' from the drop-down menu.

On your screen, you'll find PM-Kisan status and a summary of all transactions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 17:01 [IST]