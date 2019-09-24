  • search
    Pension rules amended: Enhanced pension of up to 50 per cent from October 1

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The Government has amended the pension rules. Rule 54 of the Central Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 have been amended.

    According to the latest provision, the family of a government servant, who dies within seven years of joining service, will also be eligible for family pension at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the last drawn pay for a period of 10 years.

    Pension rules amended: Enhanced pension of up to 50 per cent from October 1
    Representational Image

    Earlier it was 30 per cent. This move would benefit the widow of CAPF personnel. On the death of a government servant, while in service, the family is entitled to a family pension in accordance with the Rule 54 of the Central Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

    In case the government servant has put in service of less than seven years before his death, the rate of family pension was 30 per cent from the beginning and the enhanced rate of 50 per cent was not payable to the family.

    The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement, "the Government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a Government servant who dies early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less."

    The statement also added, "however, the families of Government servants who died before completion of service of seven years within 10 years before 1st October, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates with effect from 1st October, 2019."

    It also said that the benefit of amended provisions would be available to the families of all Government servants, including the personnel of CAPFs, in the unfortunate event of their death within seven years of joining Government service.

    The rule was amended on September 19 2019 and it would be effective starting October 1 2019.

    Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
